Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.8 %

ETN stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $188.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

