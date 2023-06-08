Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15,514.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

