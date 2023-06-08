Ossiam Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

