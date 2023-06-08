Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

