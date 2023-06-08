Ossiam Buys 3,769 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ossiam boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

NYSE:KKR opened at $54.70 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

