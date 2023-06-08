Ossiam Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.