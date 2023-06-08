GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,081 shares of company stock worth $15,217,111. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.