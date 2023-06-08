Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 743 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.