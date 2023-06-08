Barclays PLC Has $23.77 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

HST stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

