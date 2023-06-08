Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

