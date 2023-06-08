Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,459,000 after buying an additional 411,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

