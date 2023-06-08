Barclays PLC Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.