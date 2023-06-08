Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

UHS stock opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

