Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.45% of Trupanion worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trupanion by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 70,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

