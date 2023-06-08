Barclays PLC Purchases 108,645 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.