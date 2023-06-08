Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $28,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after buying an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock opened at $348.95 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.82.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.