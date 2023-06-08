Barclays PLC Purchases 687,577 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 249.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.60% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 708,305 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
