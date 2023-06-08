Barclays PLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $372.56 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

