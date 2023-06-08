Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.84% of LivaNova worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

