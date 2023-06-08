Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Boston Properties worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

