Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

