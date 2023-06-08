Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Evergy worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

