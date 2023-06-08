Barclays PLC Has $25.50 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,616,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $276.48 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

