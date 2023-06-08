Barclays PLC Raises Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,763,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 247.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.11.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

