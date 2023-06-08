Barclays PLC Has $24.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

