Barclays PLC Purchases 143,977 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

