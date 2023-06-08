FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of FMC worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in FMC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after purchasing an additional 363,184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FMC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

