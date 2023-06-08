Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.96% of Frontline worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Frontline Increases Dividend

Shares of FRO opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline plc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.59%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.