Barclays PLC Purchases 3,854 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.