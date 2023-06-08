Barclays PLC Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Price Performance

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $350.79 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

