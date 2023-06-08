Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

