Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Up 1.5 %

Semtech stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.