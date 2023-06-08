Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.
Semtech Stock Up 1.5 %
Semtech stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.