Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 1,442,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,299,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Li Auto by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

