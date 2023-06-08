Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 3.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.04. 506,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,269,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

