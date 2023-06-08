Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $8,109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00.

Confluent Trading Down 6.8 %

Confluent stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

