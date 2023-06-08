Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 274,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,745,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Specifically, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $100,795.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,186 shares of company stock worth $457,564. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.