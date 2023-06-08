Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 602,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,499,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,699 shares of company stock valued at $623,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.