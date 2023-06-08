Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Trading Up 3.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 14,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 107,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

