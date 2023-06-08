Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 9.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 1,404,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,521,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 777,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

