Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 7.1%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. 11,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 63,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $67,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

