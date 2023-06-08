Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 3.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 2,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

