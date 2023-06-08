Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 3.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 2,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.