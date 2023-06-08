Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $458.12 and last traded at $456.83. Approximately 358,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,700,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.52.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

