Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. 51,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 542,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.