Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90. 12,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 193,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.