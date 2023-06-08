Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.95. 99,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,402,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.