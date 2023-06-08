Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 3.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 673,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,981,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,886,805 shares of company stock valued at $93,179,673. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

