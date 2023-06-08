SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.79 and last traded at $147.86. Approximately 56,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 294,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.73.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

