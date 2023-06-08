ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Up 4% After Strong Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 30,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 295,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.