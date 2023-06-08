Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading 4% Higher

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 9,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 328,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

