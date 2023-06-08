Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 69,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 676,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

